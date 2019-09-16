It's been a bad year for starting quarterbacks in the NFL as many have gone down with some pretty significant injuries. Perhaps the biggest quarterback news to come out this weekend was courtesy of the Pittsburgh Steelers as it was revealed Ben Roethlisberger would miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury. Big Ben went down with the injury during Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks and ended up missing the second half of the game. Now, the team will have to go the rest of the season with a backup quarterback and their playoff hopes are pretty much over.

Roethlisberger's favorite wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster, has the most to lose from this news as he won't have an elite quarterback throwing to him. JuJu was sad about the news and took to Twitter to wish the best of luck to his QB. He also tried to keep his hopes, pledging to continue playing at a high level for the rest of the season.

At 0-2, it isn't looking very likely that the Steelers will be going to the playoffs, especially with Mason Rudolph under center. The AFC North is going to be competitive with the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns trying to prove the critics wrong.

Needless to say, it's going to take a miracle for the Steelers to pull this out.