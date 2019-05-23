Over the last few months, wide receiver Antonio Brown made it his mission to do as much damage to the Pittsburgh Steelers as possible. At times, Brown could be found trashing teammates like Ben Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster, while also demanding that he be traded out of the city. The Steelers finally bit the bullet as they sent him across the country to the Oakland Raiders. Without Brown on the team, Roethlisberger has since apologized for his lack of leadership, while Smith-Schuster is now claiming that the chemistry in the locker room has improved immensely.

"The chemistry is on point," Smith-Schuster said via ESPN. "Everyone is on the same page. Everyone is communicating. There's really no -- how do you say? -- drama in our locker room."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

JuJu has quickly become one of the most exciting wide receivers in the league and even beat out Brown when it came to stats last season. Heading into this year, Smith-Schuster explained that he's not worried about stats and would rather just win the game.

"I'm looking at my own team and how we do and how we win," JuJu explained. "I would take five catches for 30 yards and win the game than have 10 catches and two touchdowns. It's not really about myself at the end of the day. It's about getting a Super Bowl."

Smith-Schuster and the Steelers will look to make the postseason after missing it last year with a record of 9-6-1.