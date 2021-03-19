JuJu Smith-Schuster has had a big decision to make over the last few weeks as he officially became a free agent for the first time in his young career. For the most part, many believed he would be leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers and there were even reports that he was telling his teammates goodbye. This had many fans wondering what he would do next, although today, he made the surprising decision to stay in Pittsburgh.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Steelers and even took less money to stay where he is now. Schefter notes that the Baltimore Ravens tried to sign him to a big deal but in the end, he opted to stay put.

The Ravens are a team in desperate need of help when it comes to wide receivers, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they were going after the likes of Smith-Schuster. However, JuJu will remain on a team that has committed to Ben Roethlisberger for this upcoming season. The Steelers may not be favored to win the division, but they do have a ton of weapons.

