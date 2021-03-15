JuJu Smith-Schuster has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers for four seasons now and this time has been filled with some massive highs and some horrendous lows. In his first two seasons, Schuster proved to be a wide receiver with elite written all over him. He was the highest-performing wide receiver for the Steelers back in 2018, which led to a huge falling out between him and Antonio Brown. In 2019 Smith-Schuster had a career-low 552 receiving yards, which was improved upon last season as he got 831 yards.

Now, JuJu has a massive decision to make as he is officially a free agent who can go wherever he wants. According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, Smith-Schuster has apparently been telling his teammates that he will be gone soon and will sign elsewhere. Needless to say, this does not bode well for the Steelers.

The Steelers had a promising start last season although they quickly faltered and eventually lost in the playoffs of the Cleveland Browns. With Ben Roethlisberger on the decline, it makes sense that JuJu would want to go elsewhere, and catch passes from a quarterback who is still considered elite.

A decision will most likely be made soon, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the NFL.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images