Juicy J's "Three Point Stance" Ft. Megan Thee Stallion & City Girls Is The "Ultimate Ratchet Anthem"

Over the past couple of months, Three 6 Mafia legend, Juicy J, has been teasing new music with a couple of different artists in the game. One of the mentioned songs he previewed was "Three Point Stance," which sees features from arguably two of the most talked about female rappers on the rise at the moment: Yung Miami from City Girls and Megan Thee Stallion. It doesn't take much effort to try and guess the overall theme of the song before you've heard it, and with the three of these big names on the same track, there's no limit to how dope of a banger it's going prove to be. If the Juicy J and Megan Thee Stallion collaborated "Simon Says" is any indication of the projected success of this track, it's going to be a big one.

Though the song is currently only out officially in select International markets, you can check back at midnight to get a listen. A music video for the explicit track has also already been shot, which is being directed by Teyana Taylor - who has previously directed 3 singles off her album K.T.S.E, “WTP,” “Gonna Love Me (Wu-Mix)” as well as her latest video featuring A$AP Rocky, “Issues/Hold on.” You can watch some behind the scenes clips from the shoot below.