Juicy J's Artist Henry AZ Links Up With Freddie Gibbs On "Pistol Packin'"

Juicy J's new artist Henry AZ is about to make waves. The latest signee to MO Faces just dropped his new project, Roommates over the weekend including appearances from the boss man himself, Wiz Khalifa, among many others.

To kick the project off, Henry AZ and Freddie Gibbs get into the mud on "Pistol Packin'." With Three 6 Mafia's influence coming out evidently on the hook with the "Walk Up To Your House" sample. Gibbs continues his streak of fire guest appearances this year on the track as he kicks the track out. Henry AZ comes in on the second verse, detailing everything from his sexcapades to casually referencing sipping liquid nitrogen.

Roommates follow the release of his 2018 project Just Another Phaze and includes additional appearances by Moxas, Famous Dex, and more.

Quotable Lyrics

Dope boy, dope scale,

Sold a hunnid, made this at a motel

Hotel, touch down,

Doggystyle yo bitch like Odell (Like Woo, n***a)

Ezekiel Elliot told 'em feed a n***a dope

Yesterday, n***as signed a seven-figure check

It was the realest shit a n***a wrote