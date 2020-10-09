mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juicy J Wants All The Smoke On "Load It Up" Ft. NLE Choppa

Erika Marie
October 09, 2020 01:38
The two Memphis artists join forces on a banger.


As Juicy J continues to await his time on Verzuz, the Academy Award-winning artist is back with another single. In recent months, Juicy J has tuned in with the rest of the world as he's enjoyed watching artists celebrate their most beloved tracks on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's brainchild Verzuz. However, no matter how many times the Three 6 Mafia legend asks for his time in the spotlight, no one seems to answer his call. That doesn't take away from Juicy J's accomplishments, and it certainly hasn't stopped his hustle as he's recently shared "Load It Up" featuring NLE Choppa.

Back in July, Juicy J told his fans that he would be releasing his next album, The Hustle Continues, in October, and the project is expected to drop on the 14th. In the meantime, stream "Load It Up" by Juicy J featuring NLE Choppa and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

What's that in my cup? Hol' up
What's that in your chain? (Chain)
Boy your diamonds cloudy, it's a heavy chance of rain (Damn)
Bro stay in your lane (Lane)
We don't ball the same (Hmm)
Quarter million dollar watch, I left it plain jane (Jane)

