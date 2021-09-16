Juicy J's hustle never stops, and today the legendary Three 6 Mafia veteran took to Instagram to tease another upcoming endeavor.

Though he only just released a new project last year in The Hustle Continues Deluxe, he's already been putting in work on another project, handled alongside none other than fellow weed aficionado Wiz Khalifa.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

J shared a few pictures of himself and Wiz locked into the studio, and naturally, the smoke isn't far. "Stoners night," captions Juicy. "Wiz & juice album dropping ??" Though the question marks might indicate uncertainty -- or perhaps an attempt to gauge interest -- it's likely that the pair of prolific pot-smokers have already amassed enough material to make an entire body of work, at the very least.

It's not the first time that Wiz and Juicy J have linked up recently -- at the end of July, the duo was seen backstage turning up to Playboi Carti's Lollapalooza set, proof that their friendship extends far beyond the booth.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

It should be interesting to hear how the pair -- who have collaborated on many songs throughout the years -- come together to make an entire album. Collaborative projects can be hit or miss in the best of times, but who doesn't love seeing friendship manifest in the studio?

Be sure to sound off in the comments if you're keen on a new album from Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa.