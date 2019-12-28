Friday, Juicy J revealed a teaser video for an upcoming Three 6 Mafia reunion tour, as reported by Exclaim.

"THE RETURN OF THREE 6 MAFIA 2020 TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON...," the rapper wrote.

Since the group went on hiatus in 2012, two members have died. Lord Infamous died of a heart attack in 2013 and Koopsta Knicca passed after suffering a stroke in 2015.

Juicy J has pivoted towards his solo career this last decade; however, with him declaring 2020 the "YEAR OF THE TRIPPY N****Z," maybe that trend will change in the next decade.

The tour was previously announced back in August through a now-deleted Instagram post. While the post is deleted, Spin described it at the time saying, "While the poster shared on Instagram lists Juicy J and DJ Paul as headliners, the tour will include numerous original Three 6 Mafia, Hypnotize Minds, and HPC crew members like Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Project Pat, Lil Wyte, and La Chat, as well as DMX and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony."

The last record Three 6 Mafia released was Last 2 Walk in 2008.

Fans on Twitter appear excited for the upcoming reunion. "Greatest rap group of all time," one fan writes under Juicy J's announcement. "If crunchy black and project pata ain’t there I swear," another chimes in.