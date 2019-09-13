Juicy J and Lady Gaga have been a little lowkey lately, with the rapper recently popping up for a reunion tour with his Three 6 Mafia crew and Lady Gaga making business moves with her new makeup and beauty line, Haus Laboratories. On top of everything that's going great for the "I'll Never Love Again" singer, she's clearly having moments of doubts that she's expressed with a recent tweet.

The A Star Is Born actress sent out a tweet that touches on some time spent in the studio with BloodPop, depicting some advice he gave her on a down day:

Me: 😭

Bloodpop: you’re the one who wanted to be a pop star

Her honest share prompted none other than Juicy J to respond to her tweet with some kind words letting her know that he's very down to work with her in the near future. "Good morning I would love to work with you , you are an amazing artist," the "Shell Shocked" rapper wrote.

“I would like all gender identities to know very clearly that they are included, and never exploited, ever,” Lady Gaga told Allure or her new makeup line. “I want that little boy at home that might like to be called a girl to say, ‘Mommy, I want to wear Dynasty. It’s a Glam Attack.’ And then Mommy goes, ‘Oh, my son wants to be called a girl, and he wants the Glam Attack.’ And then she goes and she gets it for him. And he uses it. And then there’s a bond.