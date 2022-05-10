When it comes to breaking off a rack or two to help a woman take care of her bills, Juicy J doesn't seem to have a problem with it. The rap icon and megaproducer often drops off his words of wisdom on social media, specifically Twitter, and this time, it has to do with men boasting about how they would never give a woman money to pay her bills or debts.

According to the Three 6 Mafia hitmaker, he isn't telling men what to do with their hard-earned cash, but complaining about giving money to the lady in his life isn't want J is about.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"There is nothing wrong with paying a woman's bills we gotta stop this Bullsh*t," he tweeted. "Mane y'all trippin you MF go to the strip club throw your weekly check then be taking about ' im not paying no B ' man stop it ! I'm not telling you to do anything that's your money you handing off not mine trick on my n*gga she's worth it."

Although J quickly shifted gears and told his followers that he was jumping offline to smoke some of the devil's grass, that didn't stop his followers from continuing the conversation. Juicy J's initial tweet hit over 17K comments and 83K likes alone, and the public weighed in heavily with either real takes on the topic or memes to keep things light.

Check out a few reactions below and let us know where you stand.



