It's been a long time since Juicy J was feeling himself this much. There is no denying that Megan Thee Stallion absolutely took over the country with her "Hot Girl Summer" saying, creating the perfect song to go along with it and releasing it last week. Produced by Juicy J, the Three 6 Mafia member is excited to see how well the track has been performing, sharing a glimpse of its first-week sales and announcing that it had already surpassed an impressive milestone.

We already know that "Hot Girl Summer" broke some records on iTunes and Apple Music when it was released but it looks like Megan Thee Stallion is pushing boundaries across the board with this one. Young Tina Snow has officially sold 200,000 copies of her new single, making it the first Juicy J-produced cut since the Three 6 Mafia days to sell so strongly in its first week out. Juicy shared the news on his social media channels, reminding everybody to keep streaming the hell out of the sunny anthem.

Juicy J was involved in some pretty crazy reunion news this weekend, telling the world that a Three 6 Mafia tour is actually on the way. Of course, fans of the group were ecstatic about the news. With Megan Thee Stallion always showing love to the legends that came before her, you can expect her and Juicy J to continue working together.