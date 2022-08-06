Juicy J wrote that he's praying for Kanye West to "win" his family back on Twitter, Saturday, in response to the news that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split up. The celebrity couple had been dating since last October shortly after Kardashian's appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“I pray Kanye wins his family back,” Juicy J tweeted.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As for why Kardashian and Davidson broke up, a source for Page Six claimed that the age difference between the two led to them being at drastically different points in their lives.

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider told the outlet. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

The source also claimed that Kanye would exhibit difficult behavior when it came to his and Kardashian's kids: “When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it."

Back in January, Ye and The Game released a claymation video for their song "Eazy," in which Davidson can be seen being decapitated.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after they had been together since 2012. In total, they share four children.

Check out Juicy J's recent tweet below.

