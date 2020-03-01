Early Saturday, Juicy J initiated a heated moment between himself and his home label of Columbia Records, launching his "Fuk Columbia Records" track.

“I gave @ColumbiaRecords 20+ years of my life & they treat me like back wash,” Juicy J tweeted. “Fuk @ColumbiaRecords I’m gonna leak my whole album stay tuned.”

Now, the Three 6 Mafia emcee is singing a different tune as he has since pulled the entire track while taking to Instagram to declare that he and Columbia are back on good terms.

"Spoke to Columbia Records," he penned on Instagram. "We are all good!"

The diss track notably sampled Prince's 2000 Soul Train Awards speech while using an image of the late singer with the word "slave" across his cheek as the cut's artwork. It's a clear reference to Prince's very famous dispute with Warner, to whom he was signed for 19 years. The act of writing slave across his cheek became a routine a sign of protest for the Purple One as he took on one of the more memorable and earlier fights against the major label system.

Outside of the lamenting on the track, Juicy J offered up no other details on his dispute with Columbia save for the disagreement over his forthcoming album.