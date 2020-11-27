mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juicy J Reminds The World That "The Hustle Continues"

Karlton Jahmal
November 26, 2020 21:49
Juicy J's legacy grows.


Juicy J is a legend in the game. It's been a few years since he dropped off a studio album, but the Trippy King has returned with The Hustle Continues. The project runs for 16-tracks, and features guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Megan thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Rocky, Project Pat, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Jay Rock, Logic, Young Dolph, NLE Choppa, Conway, and Keyglock.

The Hustle Continues is released via eOne. The President of Urban Music over at eOne, Alan Grunblatt, stated that he is “thrilled to be working with Juicy J again.” Grunblatt originally signed Three 6 Mafia to their first record dead. “I first worked with him back in the Three 6 Mafia days and I am so proud of his success. He is an amazing, multi-faceted artist, rapper, writer, and producer.”

“Alan gave Three 6 Mafia our first deal, he believed in me then and he believes in what I’m doing today as an artist, and as a producer," replied Juicy J. "It made the most sense to release The Hustle Continues independently and eOne gave me the best deal where I own 100% of my masters.” Stream the new album and let us know what you think.

 

