Juicy J Joins Killumantii In "Envious" Video

Killumantii and Juicy J address their haters.

Last year, Atlanta-based rapper Killumantii dropped off her Yellow Tape project, tapping the likes of Jacquees, Omeretta The Great, and Juicy J for assists on the effort.

Now, Kill returns to share her collaboration through video with Juicy J as the duo come together on "Envious," a memorable anthem that gives a shout out to all to the naysayers with the cut addictively repeating "Jealous ass bitch, jealous ass bitch/Jealous ass bitch, jealous ass bitch."

The new clip arrives just in time for summer antics as Kill and Juicy J flex to the highest degrees on a colorful backdrop crafted by director Matthew Bokor.