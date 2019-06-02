mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juicy J Joins Killumantii In "Envious" Video

Milca P.
June 01, 2019 22:04
0 Views
00
0

Killumantii and Juicy J address their haters.

Last year, Atlanta-based rapper Killumantii dropped off her Yellow Tape project, tapping the likes of Jacquees, Omeretta The Great, and Juicy J for assists on the effort.

Now, Kill returns to share her collaboration through video with Juicy J as the duo come together on "Envious," a memorable anthem that gives a shout out to all to the naysayers with the cut addictively repeating "Jealous ass bitch, jealous ass bitch/Jealous ass bitch, jealous ass bitch."

The new clip arrives just in time for summer antics as Kill and Juicy J flex to the highest degrees on a colorful backdrop crafted by director Matthew Bokor.

Killumantii Juicy J Music Videos News new music envious Yellow Tape
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Juicy J Joins Killumantii In "Envious" Video
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject