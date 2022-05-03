Juicy J seldom takes off his signature sunglasses, but when he does, the Memphis native just may be mistaken for James Harden. Earlier today (May 3rd) the 47-year-old dropped off his new single in collaboration with Duke Deuce, "Step Back," which finds the two recording artists paying homage to some of the most popular NBA players.

"Swish, hide yo' ho, we take yo' bitch (Step back) / You know I'm high as hell like J. R. Smith (Step back) / Walkin' on the money, it's a money carpet (Step back) / Thirteen thousand (Yes sir), James Harden," Juicy raps on the chorus.

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

For the accompanying music video, the "Bandz A Make Her Dance" hitmaker threw on a jersey and some track shorts to truly embody Harden's energy, impersonating the Philadelphia 76ers athlete while getting his bars off alongside Deuce for the camera.

Juicy J gave fans a closer look at his outfit on Twitter, sharing a photo that finds him threateningly staring into the camera while seated on a chair, a black basketball in his hand. "I could be James Harden's stunt double," he wrote.

"Do I look like James Harden or no?" he asked in a separate upload that found him giving the cameraman the same aggressive glare as before.

While some are saying that the resemblance is uncanny, others think that Juicy J is "too skinny" to compare to the NBA player – check out more reactions below, and share your thoughts down in the comment section.