Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa Unleash “Pop That Trunk” From Their Forthcoming Collab Album

Longtime friends and collaborators Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa have returned with a new single – “Pop That Trunk,” marking their first joint track since “GAH DAMN HIGH” from Juicy’s latest drop off, The Hustle Continues.

If you’re a big fan of Wiz and J’s work together, you’ll be happy to know that they have an album together on the way. Details are under wraps for now, but we do know that it’s set to arrive sometime in early 2022.

The audio release of “Pop That Trunk” also comes along with a Gabriel Hart (who has worked with the likes of Future, Gucci Mani, Young Jeezy, and Migos) directed video that shows our two recording artists play the role of the Devil’s disciples, coercing a group of people on the streets to hand over their souls.

Check out the visual for Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa’s latest above. Are you excited to hear what the two industry legends have in store next year?

Quotable Lyrics:

If you think you ain't gon' pay me my brick, you got me fucked up

Catch your ass trickin' on some pussy, get you stuck up (Mm-hmm)

Look at my smile, look at my style, I drive these bitches wild (You know it)

You say you smoke dope by the ounce, I smoke it by the pound

Ain't sweepin' no beef up under the rug, you gotta take these slugs (Doo, doo)

Before I give this bitch this dick, I'm 'bout to take these drugs (Pop 'em)