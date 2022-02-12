Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa Go Hard On "They Wanna See You"

On "They Wanna See You," frequent collaborators Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa remind listeners that, unfortunately, not everyone in your circle wants to see you win.

"Petty-ass n*ggas, they be workin' 'round the clock / You think nine-to-five, they go over time, the streets is hot / You can't trust no n*gga, no, you can't take no pictures, ho / You look crazy hangin' with n*ggas that's plottin' to kick in your door," the 46-year-old Memphis native spits on his first verse before launching into the chorus.

Other noteworthy titles from the duo's new collaborative tape, Stoner's Night, include booty-shaking anthems like "Throw It" and "Pop That Trunk," as well as "Why Do I Stay High" featuring Elle Varner, "Backseat" with Project Pat, and the BIG30 joint, "Weak."

Quotable Lyrics:

Shit ain't sweet, this ain't iced tea, this is-is the streets

New jack city, n*ggas rob you blind, you ain't see a penny

Thirsty n*ggas, I ain't f*ckin' with 'em, I know plenty women

Boss-ass bitches, they don't f*ck with ho-ass n*ggas for a livin'