Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa Go Hard On "They Wanna See You"

Hayley Hynes
February 12, 2022 09:49
Juicy J/Spotify

They Wanna See You
Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa

Stream "Stoner's Night" during your next weekend smoke sesh.


On "They Wanna See You," frequent collaborators Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa remind listeners that, unfortunately, not everyone in your circle wants to see you win. 

"Petty-ass n*ggas, they be workin' 'round the clock / You think nine-to-five, they go over time, the streets is hot / You can't trust no n*gga, no, you can't take no pictures, ho / You look crazy hangin' with n*ggas that's plottin' to kick in your door," the 46-year-old Memphis native spits on his first verse before launching into the chorus.

Other noteworthy titles from the duo's new collaborative tape, Stoner's Night, include booty-shaking anthems like "Throw It" and "Pop That Trunk," as well as "Why Do I Stay High" featuring Elle Varner, "Backseat" with Project Pat, and the BIG30 joint, "Weak."

Stream "They Wanna See You" below and let us know what titles from Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J's new record have been added to your playlist already in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Shit ain't sweet, this ain't iced tea, this is-is the streets
New jack city, n*ggas rob you blind, you ain't see a penny
Thirsty n*ggas, I ain't f*ckin' with 'em, I know plenty women
Boss-ass bitches, they don't f*ck with ho-ass n*ggas for a livin'

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
