Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa Drop Joint Project "Stoner's Night" Ft. Project Pat, Elle Varner, BIG30

He's one of the hottest music producers out there and one of the only ones that has an Oscar sitting on his shelf, and Juicy J has returned to share his offering for New Music Friday. Months ago, Juicy joined his Three 6 Mafia crew on the Verzuz stage for one of the most talked-about performances from the platform to date, and following the show, he promised to release multiple collaborative records. He made good on those remarks on Friday (February 11) as he and Wiz Khalifa joined together for their project, Stoner's Night.

"I love working with new artists. Big ups to Meg Thee Stallion, three Grammys. Everybody I work with... Young Dolph, Wiz Khalifa, anybody. I've got so much underneath my belt and I just love doing this," Juicy J said on BagFuel last year. "I don't think I'll ever stop. I'll probably be like Tony Bennett, he's probably pushing 80. I seen Tony Bennett at the Grammys with Lady GaGa, they were performing, and I was just like, damn, that's so amazing to me. He a legend, a father, a grandfather, a cousin, a brother. He's still going, dude been making music forever."

Stoner's Night hosts features from Elle Varner, Project Pat, and BIG30, so stream the joint project and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Testin

2. Weak ft. BIG30

3. Pop That Trunk

4. Big Game

5. Backseat

6. Throw It

7. Try It

8. They Wanna See You

9. Ass For Days

10. Club Close

11. Blaze Up

12. Why Do I Stay High ft. Elle Varner

13. Invest