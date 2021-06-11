mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juicy J & Rico Nasty Team Up On "Take It"

Mitch Findlay
June 11, 2021 17:43
272 Views
01
0
Trippy Music LLC & Entertainment OneTrippy Music LLC & Entertainment One
Trippy Music LLC & Entertainment One

Take It
Juicy J Feat. Rico Nasty

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Juicy J links up with Rico Nasty on his bouncy and nostalgic new single "TAKE IT."


Juicy J is only a few weeks away from delivering his upcoming album The Hustle Still Continues, which is set to land on June 25th. An updated version of last year's The Hustle Continues, this second effort features guest appearances from Rico Nasty, Lord Infamous, Pooh Shiesty, Project Pat, and more. Ahead of the big release, J has come through to deliver his new single "TAKE IT," which features an assist from new generation Mafia disciple Rico Nasty.

Off the bat, it's clear that Juicy is prioritizing the bounce, with a hard-hitting beat handled by himself and 6ix. It's exactly the sort of vibe that Juicy helped pioneer alongside his Mafia contemporaries, and hearing him once again slide over such production is immediately nostalgic. Having drawn clear inspiration from Juicy J's legacy, Rico Nasty feels like a logical counterpart for this one, and her boundless energy and unapologetic delivery is very much appreciated. 

Check out the visuals to the no-nonsense club banger now -- note that the album version includes a second half, consisting of a posthumous verse from Lord Infamous (check that out right here). Look for Juicy J's The Hustle Still Continues to land on June 25th -- what do you think of this one?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I belong on TV, I got hoes going wild
She wear powder on her gums, call it coke and a smile
Super freak but she shy, don't want no one to know
Bust a couple rubber bands, she gon' put on a show

Juicy J
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  272
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Juicy J Rico Nasty The Hustle Still Continues
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Juicy J & Rico Nasty Team Up On "Take It"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject