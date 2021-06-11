Juicy J & Rico Nasty Team Up On "Take It"

Juicy J is only a few weeks away from delivering his upcoming album The Hustle Still Continues, which is set to land on June 25th. An updated version of last year's The Hustle Continues, this second effort features guest appearances from Rico Nasty, Lord Infamous, Pooh Shiesty, Project Pat, and more. Ahead of the big release, J has come through to deliver his new single "TAKE IT," which features an assist from new generation Mafia disciple Rico Nasty.

Off the bat, it's clear that Juicy is prioritizing the bounce, with a hard-hitting beat handled by himself and 6ix. It's exactly the sort of vibe that Juicy helped pioneer alongside his Mafia contemporaries, and hearing him once again slide over such production is immediately nostalgic. Having drawn clear inspiration from Juicy J's legacy, Rico Nasty feels like a logical counterpart for this one, and her boundless energy and unapologetic delivery is very much appreciated.

Check out the visuals to the no-nonsense club banger now -- note that the album version includes a second half, consisting of a posthumous verse from Lord Infamous (check that out right here). Look for Juicy J's The Hustle Still Continues to land on June 25th -- what do you think of this one?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I belong on TV, I got hoes going wild

She wear powder on her gums, call it coke and a smile

Super freak but she shy, don't want no one to know

Bust a couple rubber bands, she gon' put on a show