Juicy J & Pooh Shiesty Put On For Memphis In The "TELL EM NO" Music Video

Juicy J and Pooh Shiesty keep an eye out for the snakes in the grim visuals for "Tell Em No."

Juicy J — who starred on HNHH's "BagFuel" last month and was recently named one of HNHH's 10 Producers Who Deserve More Love — recently turned 46 years old, and he is not showing any signs of stopping. In this month alone, Juicy J has released songs with artists such as Rico Nasty, Marshmello, Pop Smoke, A$AP Rocky, Skepta, and Project Pat, and this weekend, the veteran Hip-Hop artist has returned with even more new music.

On Friday, Juicy J released The Hustle Still Continues, the deluxe version of his impressive 2020 project The Hustle Continues, and now, the Southern rap legend has shared a music video for one of the songs featured on his new project: the Pooh Shiesty-assisted "TELL EM NO." The dark, horror-esque visuals find both of the Memphis artists at what appears to be a haunted house, keeping an eye out for snakes and enthusiastically performing their verses.

Although he's currently in jail awaiting his preliminary hearing in July, Pooh Shiesty's appearance in Juicy J's new video marks another round of good news for the rising Memphis rapper. A little over a week ago, the 1017 artist was named a member of the 2021 class of XXL Freshmen, and following the release of the "TELL EM NO" music video, fans will be able to send him even more congratulatory letters.

Scroll up to check out Juicy J and Pooh Shiesty's new music video for "TELL EM NO" and let us know if you're feeling it in the comments.