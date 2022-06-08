mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juicy J & Pi'erre Bourne Announce Joint Album & Share "This Fronto"

Aron A.
June 08, 2022 15:41
438 Views
31
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

This Fronto
Juicy J & Pi'erre Bourne

Juicy J & Pi'erre Bourne announce their upcoming project, "Space Age Pimpin'" with their new single, "This Fronto."


Juicy J and Pi'erre Bourne are giving fans a taste of their upcoming joint project with the release of their new single, "This Fronto." The Three 6 Mafia co-founder and The Life Of Pi'erre artist announced their collab album Space Age Pimpin this morning. "This Fronto" finds the two rappers tackling hard-hitting production through their contrasting styles. Juicy J's straight forward delivery meets Pi'erre Bourne's melodic flow that complements each other perfectly. 

If "This Fronto" is any indication, Juicy J and Pi'erre Bourne will be delivering some serious anthems for summer '22. Space Age Pimpin is expected to hit streaming services on June 22nd. Juicy J serves as the executive producer on the project.

Check out Juicy J and Pi'erre Bourne's "This Fronto" below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Stake on me, n***a, I ain't boxin' 
Hold-ups on you, I ain't Jake Paul, n***a 
Doctor can't save you with a cape on, n***a

Juicy J Pi'erre Bourne
