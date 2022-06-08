Juicy J & Pi'erre Bourne Announce Joint Album & Share "This Fronto"

Juicy J and Pi'erre Bourne are giving fans a taste of their upcoming joint project with the release of their new single, "This Fronto." The Three 6 Mafia co-founder and The Life Of Pi'erre artist announced their collab album Space Age Pimpin this morning. "This Fronto" finds the two rappers tackling hard-hitting production through their contrasting styles. Juicy J's straight forward delivery meets Pi'erre Bourne's melodic flow that complements each other perfectly.

If "This Fronto" is any indication, Juicy J and Pi'erre Bourne will be delivering some serious anthems for summer '22. Space Age Pimpin is expected to hit streaming services on June 22nd. Juicy J serves as the executive producer on the project.

Check out Juicy J and Pi'erre Bourne's "This Fronto" below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Stake on me, n***a, I ain't boxin'

Hold-ups on you, I ain't Jake Paul, n***a

Doctor can't save you with a cape on, n***a

