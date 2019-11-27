We've been low-key working hard on putting together our official list of the Top 50 Rapper Flows of all time, curated by our editorial staff here at HotNewHipHop. As with all rap rankings, this specialized list has turned some heads, upsetting some people (even the rappers themselves) and amusing others. The inclusion of Future and Young Thug seems to have angered a number of our readers, with others pointing out that Tupac Shakur should have been ranked a little higher. When it comes to Juicy J and King Los though, neither of those are issues to them. They commented on a re-posted version of the chart on Instagram, voicing their opinions and officially speaking out on what they believe should have been altered.

With Andre 3000, Lil Wayne and The Notorious B.I.G. rounding out our top three spots, Juicy J was left wondering where his group stood in the cards. "Good to see project pat on there but where is 36mafia," he asked in the comments section. "Everybody stole those flows." J's older brother is listed at the twenty-first spot.

When it comes to King Los, the Baltimore native is simply upset that he never gets the recognition he feels he deserves. "I'm not on the list ever," he complained. "I'm never on any list but you all will learn to respect me!!!!"

To check out the full ranking with our explanations, head over here. Do you think we got it right?