Juicy J & Henry AZ Are "Talking To God"

Karlton Jahmal
June 26, 2021 18:44
Talking To God
Juicy J Feat. Henry AZ

Talking to the man above.


Juicy J recently dropped off the extended version of his 2020 project The Hustle Still ContinuesThe gets a touch of a few new songs, one of which is "Talking To God" featuring Henry AZ. The instrumental to this one really slaps. Haunting pianos echo ominously on the record while boisterous drums inject the song with energy.

Juicy J flows around the drums like the veteran he is, while Henry AZ adds some new energy to the record. AZ also adds some humor to the banger. This single is somewhat hypnotic, maybe it's the piano pattern. Whatever it is though, it keeps "Talking to God" from getting old. The chorus is fun to repeat and easy to remember, which are two good qualities for a hook to have. 

Quotable Lyrics
Last night I was talkin' to Jesus (What?)
He said I was dropped as a fetus (Woah)
I told him, "That's not even possible, dude, and really, it's hard to believe it" (Yeah)
I'm smoking a pack of the greenest (Yep)
My money don't fold, it creases (Creases)
The difference between me and you, when she said that it's love, you fuckin' believed it (Dummy)

