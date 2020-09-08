Three 6 Mafia can be argued as one of the most influential groups in hip-hop. We've heard artists like Cardi B and Rae Sremmurd sample or interpolate their songs for their own singles. They've embraced the new generation, and the influence they've had on them. Juicy J even went on to work with $uicideboy$ whose sound is directly inspired by the work of Three 6 Mafia.

According to XXL, Juicy J and DJ Paul are now suing $uicideboy$ for millions of dollars for "illegally sampling and stealing" from 35 songs out of Three 6 Mafia's catalog. The lawsuit states Ruby Da Cherry and Scrim used elements of some of Three 6's biggest tracks to "trade off and profit from Three 6 Mafia’s original sound and hard-earned success in the hip-hop industry."

"Defendants’ infringing songs have garnered millions of streams on YouTube.com, Spotify, Soundcloud, and Apple music for which they have received royalties payment," the document reads.

Juicy J and DJ Paul are now seeking a total of $6.4M in compensation. $1,200,000 for "compensatory and actual damages, including [d]efendants’ profits from infringement" and another $5,250,000 for statutory damages.

$uicideboy$ denied these claims, adding that Juicy J and DJ Paul didn't even own the copyright for the songs they're accused of stealing. They also said Juicy J never compensated them for any work they did for him on Highly Intoxicated and Shutdafuckup. They said Juicy J "never presented, and $uicideboy$ never signed, any document transferring the rights of $uicideboy$ in these production services, unpublished beats and creative contributions." They also alleged Juicy J verbally agreed to allow them to use Three 6 Mafia samples in exchange for their services.

