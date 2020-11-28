Juicy J & Conway Team Up On Chilling Banger "KILLA"

Juicy J is back in full effect with his latest release, The Hustle Continues. It's a significant album in Juicy's discography, marking his departure from the major label system. Released independently under his Trippy Music imprint, the rapper's latest offering is filled with massive collaborations with artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby and more.

One of the many stand-out collaborations is Juicy's track, "Killas" with Conway. The Buffalo MC takes a trip to Memphis with this Juicy J-produced record, though the keys on this record definitely give off big Griselda vibes.

Juicy J's new project definitely showcases his strength as a producer, songwriter and A&R. Check out Juicy J's latest project, The Hustle Continues over here.

What song are you feeling the most off of the album?

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch, you know I'm gon' get mines

I'm gon' keep grindin' when I'm rich

Had to run it up and buy me a few bricks

I rock designer to my kicks

Where your pistol, n***a? Mines is on my hip

I'm the Machine, see all the pressure I'm applyin' in this bitch

