Juice WRLD's "Wishing Well" Video Is Here

Juice WRLD gets animated in the new music video for "Wishing Well" from his posthumous album "Legends Never Die."

"Wishing Well" is one of the hardest songs to listen to from Juice WRLD's posthumous album Legends Never Die. In the track, it's clear that the 21-year-old rapper knew the damage he was doing with his drug use, singing several lines that are haunting to hear.

"If it wasn't for the pills, I wouldn't be here/But if I keep taking these pills, I won't be here," he raps in the second verse. In December 2019, Juice died of a drug overdose.

The song pops up in the later half of the Legends Never Die tracklist and it has stood out because of the troubling story that Juice tells. It makes sense why his team chose for it to be the first music video to release as part of the album rollout.

Directed and animated by KDC Visions, the video has officially arrived. The clip includes several scenes of Juice speaking to his therapist (himself) about his substance abuse problems. He also appears in his drop-top whip, following a flower that flies away with his eyes before he floats away himself. Finally, he's seen at his mansion, laying on one of his foreigns before taking a bike ride around the property.

Rest in peace to the incomparable Juice WRLD. Watch the new video above.