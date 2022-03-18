mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juice WRLD's "Sometimes" Releases As Part Of "Fighting Demons" Deluxe

Alex Zidel
March 18, 2022 09:33
Juice WRLD sings that he hates the world as we know it in his new song, "Sometimes."


The deluxe edition of late Chicago-based rapper Juice WRLD's most recent posthumous studio album, Fighting Demons, was released on Friday (March 18) with a few new songs for the fans to enjoy. As Lil Bibby, the late rapper's former manager, threatens to pull the artist's next posthumous album The Party Never Ends because of excessive leaks, the Fighting Demons deluxe was released with several new records, including the standout, "Sometimes."

Exploring themes of substance abuse and more, Juice WRLD takes a nihilistic approach to the world, getting deep in his thoughts and philosophically questioning the meaning of life in his lyrics, stating that he hates the world as we know it. 

The new song was released alongside a visualizer, which shows an artist completing a beautiful mural of the late rapper.

Listen to "Sometimes" below and let us know what you think of the new song.


Quotable Lyrics:

I fell into the pit and it's bottomless
They want my soul but it isn’t my property
Try to take it from me, demonic robbery
Crazy the way that the devil’ll lie to me
Just leave me alone, I could do bad on my own
I get high off my ass on my own
Paranoia is strong
What if she don't love me no more?
I hope I’m wrong

