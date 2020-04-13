Yellowcard's legal battle against the late Juice WRLD's estate has come to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Blast, Juice WRLD's mother Carmela Wallace has not been able to sign off on the petition to make her the head of the estate due to the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down the majority of non-essential services.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Because the papers haven't been signed, Wallace filed documents stating that there's no concrete timeline of when she'll be able to get a judge to sign the papers. The papers were necessary in order for the lawsuit to move forward. "Consequently, the Estate remains unable to participate in the case until a personal representative is appointed, thereby leaving Defendants unable to conduct a proper fact investigation or take any action on behalf of the Estate, whose participation is crucial to Defendants’ defenses," a note reads. The case was put on hold until the matters with the estate are sorted.

Yellowcard filed a lawsuit against Juice WRLD, Tay Taylor and Interscope for using a sample from their song, "Holly Wood Died" for "Lucid Dreams" without getting their authorization or even coughing up a dime. They filed a lawsuit for $15M against the rapper, his label and the song's producer. We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding the legal battle.

