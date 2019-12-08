On Sunday morning (Dec. 8), it was reported that Juice WRLD had passed away at the age of 21. TMZ was the source of the few details the public has been given so far regarding the Chicago artist's death. He reportedly suffered a seizure while walking through Chicago's Midway airport, after travelling there from California. The report said Juice WRLD was conscious while paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but passed away shortly after.

Steve Jennings/FilmMagic

With the exact cause of death still unknown, the hip hop community has been mourning this heavy loss all day. The first statement from Juice's team comes from his record label, Interscope Geffen A&M Records, via XXL.

"Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time," it reads. "He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else. To lose someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating. Our thoughts are with Juice’s family and friends, everyone at his label Grade A, and his millions of fans around the world."

Sending out prayers to Juice WRLD's family, friends and fans who are hurting after this tragic news.