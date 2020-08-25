Fourteen-year-old Juice WRLD's old Instagram account has allegedly been found by his loyal supporters, who have racked up his follower count by thousands and thousands.

At the time of this publication, the late rapper's alleged old account has over 66,000 followers despite not having posted anything since 2012.

The page, which has the handle @d_g_a_f_, allegedly belonged to Juice WRLD. It features several pictures of the musical superstar as a teenager, also giving his fans an eye into what his interests were growing up.

Including posts about Supreme, money, his old dog, and more, one of the highlights is the number of posts that were dedicated to Tyler, The Creator and the Odd Future crew.

Of the twenty-four posts he shared on this account, ten were Tyler, The Creator quotes. Some of them were also quotes from Earl Sweatshirt.

Later on, he started sharing pictures of himself, seemingly giving up the account after his final post on November 18, 2012.

We're not sure how anybody stumbled upon this, especially considering the fact that the page has not been updated in eight years, but do with it what you will.

Juice WRLD's first posthumous album Legends Never Die has been a highlight from this year, continuing to be one of the most popular albums of the year with a strong chart performance. Isn't it crazy that a regular kid who loved Supreme, his dog, and Tyler, The Creator could go on to become one of the most impactful artists of our generation? Truly anybody can win.

Long Live Juice WRLD.