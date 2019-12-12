The tragic passing of Chicago rapper Juice WRLD shook the hip-hop community to its core this weekend. As details continue to emerge regarding the circumstances of his death, reactions have been hitting social media at an alarming rate. The late artist's music is currently soaring, expected to make a return to the charts next week after experiencing a surge in streaming numbers. For the first time since suffering a fatal seizure at the Midway Airport in his hometown, Juice WRLD's family is speaking out about his death, issuing a statement to TMZ.

In his music, Juice WRLD was open about the struggles he faced on a daily basis, using prescription drugs to cope with the pain. His mother, Carmella Wallace, spoke to the publication about losing her son, referencing his drug use and hoping that this teaches a lesson to those around him.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency," said Juice's mom. "Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction."

Wallace believes that her son's passing can help other addicts move forward, saying, "We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything. We know that Jarad's legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on."

Juice WRLD's autopsy was ruled inconclusive and he has not yet received an official cause of death.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images