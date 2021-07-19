Juice WRLD's passing in December of 2019 left the hip-hop world in mourning. He was only 21 at the time of his death, and widely regarded as one of the most promising young artists in the game. Not only was he an early innovator of the emotional and melodic hip-hop sound that many have since adopted, but he also shone as one of the sharpest off-the-dome freestylers out there.

Though his musical career has been cut tragically short, the prolific artist was able to assemble no shortage of unreleased material, with some rumors suggesting over two thousand vaulted songs. His first posthumous album Legends Never Die released in July of 2020, and now, another project is set to arrive titled The Party Never Ends.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Billed as the first part of a trilogy from the Chicago rapper, Juice's manager Peter Jideonwo recently hit up Instagram live to share a few details surrounding the project. For one, he confirmed that Lil Bibby actually found "Already Dead," an anticipated song that had eluded him for a minute. He also reveals that The Kid LAROI will not be featured on the album.

"I can't guarantee the album will be this month, but pretty soon," he reveals, after confirming that it's guaranteed to drop before Grand Theft Auto 6. "It's definitely less than five features," he continues. "The Party Never Ends is going to be the best album, not only musically but creatively. We got a big collab on the album cover and also the merch. Everything about it is fire. We're not just doing some basic music...we're taking our time to craft a classic you'll talk about for the next ten years."

He confirms that his team intends to drop this summer, as it stands to be most beneficial for the concept. "We want ya'll to turn up, that's the whole concept," he explains. "The concept of The Party Never Ends is so you can party in the summer and it never ends. Feel good music." As the questions pour in, he rules out a Drake or J. Cole appearance, though both were unlikely to begin with. XXXTentacion is also ruled out, though Pete does hint that a Juice and X collab could wind up on Trippie Redd's next album.

"[Juice's album] is three parts," he continues. "We're not going to drop all three parts at the same time. It will be one piece." He also maintains that he doesn't want to give fans any leaked music -- "but the leakers keep leaking, so stop paying for leaks."

For much more from Juice's manager, be sure to check out his full Instagram Live Q&A below. Keep an eye out for part one of The Party Never Stops, set to arrive later this summer.