Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" is one of the most popular songs in modern hip-hop history. One of the biggest songs of the streaming era, the late Chicago-born rapper's breakout hit remains the core defining record for his legacy, racking up plays to become a top-fifteen track of all-time on Spotify.

The Nick Mira-produced song continues to climb the ladder and on Monday (March 21), it was announced that it had officially become the second most-streamed hip-hop song of all-time on Spotify, passing Drake's "God's Plan," which was released a few months before "Lucid Dreams."

As it stands, "God's Plan" has over 1,907,345,000 streams while "Lucid Dreams" presently has 1,907,724,000 streams.



Steve Jennings/Getty Images

While there are a few hip-hop-adjacent songs that have more streams than "Lucid Dreams" on Spotify, Post Malone's "rockstar" with 21 Savage is the only rap record ahead of it with 2,379,795,000 streams. Drake's "One Dance" and Post Malone's "Sunflower" are also ahead of "Lucid Dreams" in the standings.

Before reaching 2 billion streams, which will likely happen in a few weeks or months, "Lucid Dreams" will need to pass Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" and James Arthur's "Say You Won't Let Go," which are both nearing that mark too.

What do you think about Juice WRLD having the second most-streamed hip-hop song ever on Spotify? Let us know in the comments.