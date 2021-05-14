After tragically passing away at the age of 21, Juice WRLD has been one of Hip-Hop's most sorely missed stars. Although the narrative surrounding his death continues to change, there is no doubt that the Chicago rapper was one of the music industry's most talented rising artists. Last summer, fans were treated with his first posthumous album Legends Never Die, and his estate has ensured that his legacy lives on beyond his musical output.

On Friday, May 14, the late rapper's mother, Carmela Wallace, has announced important news about his charity organization, the Live Free 999 Fund. According to Complex, Juice WRLD's foundation has partnered with Crisis Text Line to provide access to free counseling.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The admirable initiative arrives during Mental Health Awareness Month, and the much-needed support line has already been established. According to Complex, anyone who is struggling or in need of free and confidential crisis counseling can access 24/7 services by texting LF999 to 741741. When speaking on Live Free 99 Fund and Crisis Text Line's new partnership, Carmela Wallace touched on her love for Juice WRLD and explained why this crisis counseling line is so important.

"There’s not a day that I don’t think of Jarad," she shares. "Many of my memories of him are happy ones and they make me laugh, but some days are very sad. During Mental Health Awareness Month, I want to encourage people to focus on their mental health and to warn them of the dangers of self-medicating and for them to seek support if they need it"

She continues her statement, saying, "I want young people to take this time to do a mental health self-check, to be honest with themselves and reach out to Crisis Text Line if they need someone to talk to. That’s why we’ve formed this alliance, to provide a starting point for young people to get the help they need."

Rest in peace, Juice WRLD.

