Juice WRLD was already a star prior to his sudden passing in December of 2019, steadily expanding his discography with tapes like Goodbye & Good Riddance and his debut album Death Race For Love. And though he openly reflected on how the latter was a rushed effort, many of his fans still responded positively to the tape, unaware that his ability to build on that foundation would be coming to a tragic end. If there was any silver lining, it's that Juice's prolific nature ensured that his vault was lined with unreleased material, songs that would go on to line his first posthumous album Legends Never Die, which released on July of this year.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Though it has only been a little over one month, Juice WRLD's latest body of work has already reached a major milestone. Our Generation Music reports that Legends Never Die has officially moved over one million album-equivalent units, which means that a platinum plaque is on the way. Unsurprising given how many of his fans rose to rally behind the project, their loyalty making Juice the third artist in history to have five simultaneous tracks in the Billboard Hot 100.

It goes without saying that Juice is no stranger to plaques, with twenty-two RIAA certifications currently to his name. Curiously, Death Race For Love has yet to go platinum, though it feels like it's an inevitability at this point. Yet posthumous albums tend to perform exceedingly well, especially given the extent of the late rapper's fanbase. Bittersweet though the accomplishment may be, it goes without saying that Juice WRLD deserves some love for this one. Congratulations to everybody who helped make the album possible.