Juice WRLD was in the midst of stardom when he passed away, though it feels like he wasn't even nearly at his peak yet. His sound was eclectic and had such a far reach but at the same time, his abilities as an MC helped him appeal to hip-hop traditionalists. Hearing his voice on Legends Never Die is a bittersweet experience, especially knowing that he had so much more to offer the world. Nonetheless, his fans have evidently been happy with the final outcome of the project.



According to Hits Daily Double, Juice WRLD is on pace to have one of the biggest first weeks of 2020. Sources say that he's on pace to move anywhere from 400K to 440K in his first week with 110-125k units. The projected on-demand audio streams for the project are predicted to be upwards of 400M. If that's the case, Legends will have the largest streaming week of any album this year. Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake currently holds the crown for that with 376M streams.

In the case that Legends Never Die hits the higher end of the projections, it'll sit just behind The Weeknd's After Hours which moved 444K in its first week.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding the charts.

