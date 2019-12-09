mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juice WRLD's "Legends" Is Prophetic And Bittersweet

Mitch Findlay
December 09, 2019 10:32
1.7K Views
151
5
CoverCover

Legends
Juice WRLD

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (17)
Rate
Audience Rating
15 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Juice WRLD's introspective and darkly prophetic track hits different now.


The year was almost set to end on a high note. And yet yesterday, news broke that Chicago rapper Juice WRLD had passed away after suffering from a seizure at an airport. The sudden shock sent the entire music industry into disarray, with homages stemming from fans, friends, and collaborators alike. With circumstances surrounding his death remaining mysterious as of this moment, many looked to seek solace in his music. With a catalog ranging in different styles, some of his more melancholic and emotional-driven songs proved to be particularly powerful in retrospect. 

In many ways, his response to XXXTentacion and Lil Peep's death "Legends" feels like a fitting tribute. Especially given the eerily accurate moments of foreshadowing, in which Juice reimagines the "27 Club" as the "21 Club," mirroring his own fate with startling accuracy. "We ain't making it past 21," he sings, over haunting production from TakeADayTrip and Russel Chen. Given the circumstances, it might not be easy to listen to "Legends," but it remains notable in its prophetic nature. Perhaps someone will pick up where he left off and pen a similar tribute in his honor. Rest in peace, Juice WRLD. 

Juice WRLD
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  15  1
  5
  1.7K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Juice WRLD Juice WRLD Death
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Juice WRLD's "Legends" Is Prophetic And Bittersweet
151
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject