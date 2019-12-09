Juice WRLD's "Legends" Is Prophetic And Bittersweet

The year was almost set to end on a high note. And yet yesterday, news broke that Chicago rapper Juice WRLD had passed away after suffering from a seizure at an airport. The sudden shock sent the entire music industry into disarray, with homages stemming from fans, friends, and collaborators alike. With circumstances surrounding his death remaining mysterious as of this moment, many looked to seek solace in his music. With a catalog ranging in different styles, some of his more melancholic and emotional-driven songs proved to be particularly powerful in retrospect.

In many ways, his response to XXXTentacion and Lil Peep's death "Legends" feels like a fitting tribute. Especially given the eerily accurate moments of foreshadowing, in which Juice reimagines the "27 Club" as the "21 Club," mirroring his own fate with startling accuracy. "We ain't making it past 21," he sings, over haunting production from TakeADayTrip and Russel Chen. Given the circumstances, it might not be easy to listen to "Legends," but it remains notable in its prophetic nature. Perhaps someone will pick up where he left off and pen a similar tribute in his honor. Rest in peace, Juice WRLD.