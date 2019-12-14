There's still a cloud of disbelief looming over Juice WRLD's death as his loved ones, as well as his fans, wrap their minds around the 21-year-old's untimely passing. Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the rising star's seizure that resulted in the cardiac arrested that took his life. There have been speculative reports pouring in from news outlets in these past days since Juice WRLD, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, took his last breath, but it's clear that the beloved artist will be missed.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Lil Durk recently called Juice WRLD an "icon" and Nicki Minaj revealed that she thought of him as a "kindred spirit" during her tribute to him at Billboard's Women in Music event. Those sentiments were echoed by his close friends and family members who gathered together at the Holy Temple Cathedral Church of God in Christ in Harvey, Illinois on Friday.

TMZ reports that aside from the rapper's family members, Interscope executives as well as Juice WRLD's friends like Ski Mask the Slump God were in attendance. At the intimate, open-casket funeral, Higgins's mother, Carmela Wallace; his siblings Brian, Alyssa, and Maya; and his grandmother Cecelia Darden all shared touching tributes to the late rapper.

Carmela has previously shared that she hopes her son's death will help others receive help with their dependency and addiction issues. We send our condolences once again.