Juice WRLD's "Go Hard 2.0" Drops With Complete Second Verse

Aron A.
February 02, 2022 14:14
Via TIDAL
Juice WRLD's "Fighting Demons (The Complete Edition)" is out now.


There's tons of unreleased music in Juice WRLD's vault. Slowly but surely, his team is delivering these songs to the fans with the release of posthumous albums. Legends Never Die had a grip on 2020 before Fighting Demons arrived at the tail end of 2021 to coincide with the release of his HBO documentary Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss.

Unfortunately, the release of Fighting Demons was met with some pushback from fans. The song, "Go Hard," for instance, wasn't released in its entirety. Bibby previously told fans to hang tight as it would arrive at the top of 2022, and he kept his word. Today, Juice WRLD's estate released  Fighting Demons (The Complete Edition) including "Go Hard 2.0." The new version includes an official second verse that was recorded prior to Juice WRLD's passing.

In addition to the release of "Go Hard 2.0," the previously unreleased single, "Cigarettes" finally hit streaming services.

Quotable Lyrics
Then I turned into a star, yeah
Had to put them Xannies down, it was tearin' me apart
I feel so alone without the bars, yeah
Then I found a home in your heart

Juice WRLD
Juice WRLD
