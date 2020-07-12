Juice WRLD's "Fighting Demons" Is An Eerie Reminder Of His Death

Juice WRLD's passing remains one of the biggest tragedies in hip-hop over the last year. While Juice might not be here anymore, his legacy is still going to live on, and in the future, we are being promised multiple posthumous albums. The first of those projects was Legends Never Die which dropped on Friday. While there are plenty of great tracks to choose from, "Fighting Demons" is certainly one of the highlights.

On this particular track, we see Juice WRLD giving an eerie account of mental illness and the trials and tribulations that come with that. It's a stark reminder of just how great of an artist he was, and how he could craft songs that resonate with his fanbase.

Quotable Lyrics:

Chip, chip, cheerio, everything's all good, right?

I got rich, I got rich, I'm livin' that fast life

Couple M's in my bank account, I got cash, right?

And that's supposed to make me happy

I got a couple questions

How come that shit don't ever make me happy?

Money give me an erection

But that don't mean it's gon' be everlasting