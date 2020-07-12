mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juice WRLD's "Fighting Demons" Is An Eerie Reminder Of His Death

Alexander Cole
July 12, 2020 09:17
302 Views
41
0
Image via Juice WRLDImage via Juice WRLD
Image via Juice WRLD

Fighting Demons
Juice WRLD

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Juice WRLD crafted a painful story about mental illness on "Fighting Demons."


Juice WRLD's passing remains one of the biggest tragedies in hip-hop over the last year. While Juice might not be here anymore, his legacy is still going to live on, and in the future, we are being promised multiple posthumous albums. The first of those projects was Legends Never Die which dropped on Friday. While there are plenty of great tracks to choose from, "Fighting Demons" is certainly one of the highlights.

On this particular track, we see Juice WRLD giving an eerie account of mental illness and the trials and tribulations that come with that. It's a stark reminder of just how great of an artist he was, and how he could craft songs that resonate with his fanbase.

Quotable Lyrics:

Chip, chip, cheerio, everything's all good, right?
I got rich, I got rich, I'm livin' that fast life
Couple M's in my bank account, I got cash, right?
And that's supposed to make me happy
I got a couple questions
How come that shit don't ever make me happy?
Money give me an erection
But that don't mean it's gon' be everlasting

Juice WRLD fighting demons legends never die new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Juice WRLD's "Fighting Demons" Is An Eerie Reminder Of His Death
41
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject