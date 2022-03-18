Juice WRLD's "Fighting Demons Deluxe" Arrives With 5 More Tracks

Amid the celebration of Juice WRLD's birthday on December 2 and the anniversary of his untimely passing on December 8, the world received the late rapper's posthumous album, Fighting Demons, months ago. Juice's team has been strategically mapping out his continued career following his death in 2019, and fans were delighted when Fighting Demons arrived. Now, the digital deluxe version has hit DSPs.

There is another record on the horizon, however, Lil Bibby reportedly threatened to keep it under lock and key. In a text exchange shared by DJ Akademiks, it was suggested that The Party Never Ends may not see the light of day due to song leaks. These occurrences are unwelcomed events in the industry, but because Juice is no longer with us, it is particularly frustrating.

As we await more news about that project, stream Fighting Demons Digital Deluxe featuring Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and SUGA of BTS.

Tracklist

1. Burn

2. Already Dead

3. Cigarettes

4. You Wouldn't Understand

5. Sometimes

6. Wandered To LA with Justin Bieber

7. Eminem Speaks

8. Rockstar in His Prime

9. Doom

10. Go Hard

11. Juice WRLD Speaks

12. Not Enough

13. Feline with Polo G, Trippie Redd

14. Relocate

15. Juice WRLD Speaks 2

16. Until The Plug Comes Back Around

17. From My Window

18. Girl Of My Dreams with Suga

19. Feel Alone

20. Go Hard

21. My Life In A Nutshell

22. Rich And Blind

23. Legends