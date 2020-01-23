The first posthumous feature from Juice WRLD was rightfully allotted to Eminem, the late Chicago rapper's idol, on his brand new album Music To Be Murdered By. Even better -- it was revealed this week that the song in question, "Godzilla," earned a new world record for Eminem, placing Juice WRLD in the Guinness books as well. While his contributions to the song didn't net him the "fastest rapper ever" title, it's still bittersweet for such an accomplishment to even be attached to the late star. After his cause of death was revealed yesterday, marking an accidental drug overdose from codeine and oxycodone, Juice WRLD's family has issued a statement where they detail the plans for his future posthumous releases, as well as a tribute planned in his hometown.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"From the bottom of our hearts we want to thank each and every one of you for your undivided adoration and love for Juice," wrote the rapper's family and his team at Grade A. "You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever. We plan to honor Juice's talents, his spirit, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing. There will be a public tribute in Chicago, details will be shared soon."

A number of Juice WRLD's unreleased songs leaked onto the internet this weekend. The man was known for his incredible work ethic in the studio, often freestyling handfuls of songs on a nightly basis. He certainly has a vast catalog stashed away in the vault for his closest collaborators and family to sift through and determine what would fit his vision best for any posthumous work.

Rest in power, Juice WRLD.