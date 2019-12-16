The posthumous streaming boost isn't entirely unexpected. In the case of Juice WRLD, many fans took to mourning his death by revisiting his music, with 2019's A Death Race For Love proving to be among the favored starting points. With the album having already gone gold in June, it seemed inevitable that a platinum plaque was in the cards. Now, in a bittersweet turn, it would appear the day has come. As reported by Our Generation Music, Juice WRLD's major-label debut has officially hit platinum, with the RIAA update expected to follow shortly.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The news is hardly surprising, as many of Juice's popular singles skyrocketed up the charts following his tragic death, including his arguable opus in "Robbery." Unfortunately, the young rapper is no longer around to see his latest accomplishment manifest, a twist of fate that still feels surreal. Many continue to cite his talent, looking to his masterful freestyling ability as one of his defining characteristics.

And yet his memory seems destined for preservation, as those his music and personality impacted have continued to sing his praises. Most recently, his girlfriend Ally Lotti paid tribute at Rolling Loud, inviting fans to scream "999" in his honor. Sad though his passing continues to be, there's small comfort to be taken in his steadily rising numbers. Rest in peace, Juice WRLD.