Early Wednesday, a report surfaced that Juice WRLD's friends were angered with authorities because they believed that his repeated luggage checks by federal agents at various airports were due to racial profiling. TMZ shared a story where they claimed to have spoken with the late rapper's inner circle, all of whom stated that because Juice WRLD, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, was a young, rich, black rapper, he was an automatic target for cops.



Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Today, TMZ follows up their report after the outlet stated they spoke with law enforcement officials. Those sources say Higgins wasn't a focus due to racial profiling, but because back in 2018 a "standard luggage check" alerted them that something was amiss. Last year at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, Juice WRLD was reportedly arrested for carrying illegal substances. TMZ claims that when the rapper's bag was sent through the X-Ray machine, an "anti-terrorism alarm signaling organic materials were potentially inside" gave security officers pause.

Agents allegedly went through Juice WRLD's luggage and didn't find any terrorist-related items, but they did come across bottles of codeine and some marijuana. He was arrested and taken into custody, but later took a plea to avoid jail time. Specifics of why his private jet was scheduled to be searched at Chicago's Midway Airport are still unclear, but there have been reports that the pilot called authorities after learning that the rapper and his crew had marijuana and firearms onboard.

Unsubstantiated rumors have surfaced about the cause of Juice WRLD's seizure. His cause of death has been ruled inconclusive, pending toxicology reports.