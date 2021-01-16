2021 is already shaping up to be an odd year and we're only two weeks into it. We've witnessed some f*ckery in a matter of 16 days but in that same frame of time, we've received some solid music as well. It's a promising sign of what's to come this year, especially from some of the bigger names in the game.

Juice WRLD's posthumous album, Legends Never Die became one of the top-selling albums of 2020, and was a reminder of the potential that the Chicago artist had. It seems like that project will be the first of many to come since Juice WRLD did have a bank of songs in the stash. Many of them that we haven't heard in the past, even with the number of leaks his estate suffers to this day. On Friday, his posthumous collaboration with Young Thug on the Martin Lawrence & Will Smith-inspired "Bad Boy" was finally released after much anticipation. It only made sense that we included it on this week's Fire Emoji update.

Coming off an extremely hot year in 2020, DaBaby's back with his first drop of the year. Paying homage to his highly-publicized relationship with DaniLeigh, the rapper slid through with his new single, "Masterpiece." The rapper taps D.A. Doman and Guaranteed Millions for the electrifying production on the record.

Check out the latest Fire Emoji update below.

