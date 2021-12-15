Late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD's second posthumous studio album, titled Fighting Demons, was released last week and, as it stands, the album is looking set for a #2 debut on the charts next week. The record features some of Juice's best friends in the music industry, including Polo G and Trippie Redd on "Feline," as well as other superstars, such as Justin Bieber on the lead single "Wandered To LA" and Suga from BTS on the standout track "Girl Of My Dreams."

In addition to the new record, fans of the late 21-year-old will have a chance to take a closer look into the troubled artist's life through the upcoming Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss documentary on HBO and HBO Max, which premieres on December 16.



Photograph courtesy of HBO

An exclusive video from the documentary, provided to HNHH by HBO, shows the "Lucid Dreams" rapper during a phone conversation with fellow artist iLoveMakonnen, best known for his hit single "Tuesday," as they chat about Juice's anxiety and how fame has affected him. Check it out below for a sneak peek at what to expect in the upcoming doc.

Juice speaks about how he's been riding dirt bikes to alleviate his stress and anxiety in the video, recognizing the fact that he was blessed to be in such an elevated position before remarking that everything felt "surreal" and "hectic."

"I'm beyond thankful, I thank God every day for this shit, I'm blessed," he told Makonnen on the phone. "But it still feels surreal. It still feels like, at any moment in time, I could wake up in my bed and be, like, 'what the fuck, I knew this was a dream' type shit. [...] I wouldn't wanna do anything else. This is my passion. I love music, I love spreading my message, I love speaking my mind. And me being able to do all those things on one platform is a blessing. I wouldn't change it for the world even though sometimes shit could get hectic."



Photograph courtesy of HBO

Watch an exclusive video from the documentary below.

