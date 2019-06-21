Juice WRLD Teams Up With South Korea's BTS For "All Night"

Just two weeks ago, the seven-member, South Korean boy band, BTS revealed their track “Dream Glow” with Charli XCX. The song acts as the first taste of the “BTS World” video game soundtrack. Just one week later, they proceeded to drop yet another collaborated song for the soundtrack, releasing the Zara Larsson assisted, and Mura Masa-produced, “A Brand New Day.” And this morning BTS took to revealing the third pre-release track, which featured Chicago's own, Juice WRLD.

Entitled “All Night,” the song finds BTS members RM and Suga joining forces with the hitmaking hip-hop artist, Juice WRLD. “‘All Night'” is a moderate tempo hip hop song with a 90’s chill vibe featuring RM and SUGA of BTS along with Juice WRLD, the emo-rapper who has topped the charts with hits like “Lucid Dreams,” read the press release from Netmarble. The track also features production from BTS member RM himself, which includes beats from Powers Pleasant. The song has a strong synth-pop feel to it, and features both vocalizing and rapping from the talented Juice, with a chorus performed by both parties in their respected languages. Definitely a very interesting track, the catchy bop is quite a refreshing take on hip-hop.

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh huh, ayy, she calls me charming, need an ARMY

Marching for your love, I'm a sergeant

I'm not from this planet, a martian

For you, I go the hardest

Can't stop when you get me started

You gonna make me park the Aston Martin