Losing a parent is among life's biggest difficulties, and yesterday, Juice WRLD took to Twitter to mourn the death of his father. The 20-year-old rapper, born Jarad Higgins, kept relatively quiet about his thoughts, offering a brief update on his status before taking to the booth. Upon penning a new song in his dad's honor, Juice took to Instagram to share a first-listen during a live stream. Though the track itself does feature similar qualities to some of his existing music, but the context surrounding its creation imbue the untitled song with a raw sense of sincerity.

"Life's a dungeon," he sings, in the opening notes, before offering some sage wisdom. "Enjoy the time you can't get it back." As the verse kicks in, he reflects on "getting higher" to calm himself down, vowing to reunite with his dad in heaven. "I love you for making me, you made a legend," he sings, "your son is a king, no I wasn't going to be a peasant."

Check out the preview below, and look for Juice WRLD to drop this one off in the near future. Our condolences go out to the young rapper - keep your head up, Juice.